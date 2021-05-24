Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 42.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 179,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,028,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $57.14. 586,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,535,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.