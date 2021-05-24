Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after buying an additional 2,151,938 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

