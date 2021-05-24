Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $28.25 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

