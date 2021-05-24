International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $68,705.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $17,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $21.09 on Monday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $592.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSW. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

