Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.67.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITP stock opened at C$30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$11.02 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.52.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.