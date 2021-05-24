Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Points International (PCOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM):

5/21/2021 – Points International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

5/20/2021 – Points International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

5/19/2021 – Points International was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

5/18/2021 – Points International had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Points International was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,161. Points International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Points International Ltd alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Points International in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.