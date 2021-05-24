Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.15 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

