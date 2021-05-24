Investors Purchase High Volume of Contango Oil & Gas Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,500 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 590% compared to the average daily volume of 1,231 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MCF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,793. The company has a market capitalization of $868.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.