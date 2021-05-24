IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.65 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $71.93 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00373735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00179911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003505 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00817108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,019,367,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,725,455 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

