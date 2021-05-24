Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after buying an additional 172,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,088,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 373,810 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

