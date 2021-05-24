iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.