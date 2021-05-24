iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 456.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

