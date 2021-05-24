iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,425,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 372,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 150,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.48. 37,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,434. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.42 and its 200-day moving average is $243.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

