iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 138.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 153,567 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.