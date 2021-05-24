iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

BATS ITB opened at $69.34 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

