J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $125.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

