Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,768 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

