Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $106.67 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19.

