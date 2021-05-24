Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.