James Joel Langley Sells 4,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.94. 846,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,351. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $969,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

