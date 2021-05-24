Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 173,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

