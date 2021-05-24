Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Surface Oncology worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 661,807 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SURF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

SURF stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

