Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 246.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

SMMV stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

