Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $259,000 in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

