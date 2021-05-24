Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

