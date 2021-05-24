Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,310.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 247,788 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,054,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 630.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 203,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 175,961 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 192,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 152,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,079,000 after purchasing an additional 117,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $42.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.