Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc Acquires 3,256 Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.52.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 4,871 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,188.64.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 2,553 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,270.82.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,725.08.

Shares of SLNG stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.87. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

