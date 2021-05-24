Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Materials in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

EXP opened at $144.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

