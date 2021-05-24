Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SkyWater Technology in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SKYT. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

SKYT opened at $26.61 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $27.25.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Earnings History and Estimates for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit