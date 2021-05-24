Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

