Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

NYSE:LOW opened at $192.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $119.07 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

