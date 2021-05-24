Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

NYSE:LOW opened at $192.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $119.07 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit