Jennifer Rock Sells 2,779 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $313,276.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,326,379.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40.

Shares of Z opened at $109.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.48 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

