JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post $48.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.64 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $202.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $2,285,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 14,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.33. JFrog has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

