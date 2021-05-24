JMP Securities Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $57.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.04% from the company’s current price.

POSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of POSH opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

