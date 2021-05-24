Julius Bär Gruppe AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

JBAXY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

JBAXY opened at $13.24 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.4639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

