Jupiter Market Cap Achieves $2.80 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $1.17 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00380142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00191941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003828 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.85 or 0.00875157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

