Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Lowers Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Zedge comprises approximately 0.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned 0.96% of Zedge worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zedge by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 256,407 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Zedge during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Zedge during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zedge by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 3,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.10 million, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Zedge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Zedge had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter.

In other Zedge news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZDGE. TheStreet raised Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.