Karat Packaging Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging’s (NASDAQ:KRT) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 25th. Karat Packaging had issued 3,950,000 shares in its public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $63,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Karat Packaging’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $17.80 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.