Katalyo (KTLYO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $398,645.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $398,645.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00367007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00189222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003886 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.55 or 0.00888358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

