Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 668 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 52 week low of $144.60 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.