Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

KR traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 72,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

