Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 24,584 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.27. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,733. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68.

