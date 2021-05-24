Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,267,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.45. 26,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,042. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

