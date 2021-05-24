Kattana (KTN) Price Reaches $12.39 on Top Exchanges

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Kattana has a total market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $933,960.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can now be bought for about $12.39 or 0.00032318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kattana has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00376036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00188240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003792 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.00870712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,292 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

