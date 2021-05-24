Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.51

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.29, with a volume of 38685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.11%.

Kering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

