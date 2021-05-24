Kingfisher Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $406.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.32 and its 200-day moving average is $394.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.