KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Achieves Market Cap of $205.64 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 44.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $26.42 or 0.00070437 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $205.64 million and $13.78 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00394787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00182225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003497 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.69 or 0.00823093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

