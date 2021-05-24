Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after buying an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,806,000 after buying an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.35 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

