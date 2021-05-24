KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. 105,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,246. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.