KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.